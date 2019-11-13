Evita, Starring Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco, Begins November 13 at New York City Center

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Evita, Starring Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco, Begins November 13 at New York City Center
By Dan Meyer
Nov 13, 2019
 
The annual gala presentation directed by Sammi Cannold also features Jason Gotay as Che.

The New York City Center annual gala presentation of Evita, with Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco splitting the titular role, begins November 13. The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, will run through November 24 at the midtown venue.

Joining Hamilton tour alum Pfeiffer as Eva age 20-33 and Argentinian recording artist Reficco as Young Eva on stage are Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Che, Enrique Acevedo (City Center's Zorba) as Perón, Philip Hernández (Les Misérables) as Magaldi, and Maria Cristina Slye as Mistress.

The production honors the late Hal Prince, who directed the original Evita and initially envisioned multiple actors taking on the central role in various stages of the Eva Peró’s life. The November 13 gala performance will also recognize City Center Board Co-Chair Richard E. Witten with the Fiorello H. La Guardia Award.

READ: Why This Director Visited Argentina Before Mounting Her Daring New Evita at City Center

The company of Evita is rounded out by ensemble members Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Colin Cunliffe, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, Tessa Noelle Frascogna, David Michael Garry, Rebecca Hargrove, Mariano Logiudice, Robin Masella, Bronson Norris Murphy, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Guillermina Quiroga, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The creative team includes associate director Rebecca Aparicio, music director Kristen Blodgette, and choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby.

Inside the Press Preview for New York City Center's Evita

Inside the Press Preview for New York City Center's Evita

13 PHOTOS
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jason Gotay_HR.jpg
Jason Gotay in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jason Gotay_HR-2.jpg
Jason Gotay in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Maia Reficco_HR.jpg
Maia Reficco in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Maia Reficco_HR-2.jpg
Maia Reficco in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Cast_HR.jpg
Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Cast_HR-3.jpg
Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Solea Pfeiffer_HR.jpg
Solea Pfeiffer in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Solea Pfeiffer_HR-3.jpg
Solea Pfeiffer in rehearsals for Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evita_New York City Center_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Solea Pfeiffer_HR-2.jpg
Solea Pfeiffer and the Cast of Evita Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!