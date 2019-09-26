Exclusive: See Cast and Creatives of The Office! A Musical Parody Celebrate 1 Year Off-Broadway

Photos   Exclusive: See Cast and Creatives of The Office! A Musical Parody Celebrate 1 Year Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 26, 2019
The show continues its run at Midtown's The Theater Center through January 2020.
Cast and Creative Team Russ Rowland

The Office! A Musical Parody recently celebrated its one-year anniversary Off-Broadway, where the show will continue its run at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center through January 2020.

A satirical spin on the popular comedy series, The Office! A Musical Parody was created by Bob and Tobly McSmith. The parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner, and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick.

The company is made up of Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Tom McGovern, Taylor Coriell, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

Cast of The Office! A Musical Parody Russ Rowland
Cast and Creative Team Russ Rowland
Cast and Creative Team Russ Rowland
Kevin Bruce Harriss, Rita Posillico, Taylor Coriell, Sarah McKenzie Baron, and Kat Moser Russ Rowland
Bob McSmith Russ Rowland
Katie Johantgen Russ Rowland
Kat Moser and Chase McCall Russ Rowland
Sara Kase, Rita Posillico, Sarah McKenzie Baron, Taylor Coriell, Kat Moser, and Katie Johantgen Russ Rowland
Sarah McKenzie Baron and Taylor Coriell Russ Rowland
Sarah McKenzie Baron Russ Rowland
In The Office! A Musical Parody, a documentary TV crew has begun filming the lives of the employees at Scranton’s third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. Songs inspired by The Office include “Welcome to Diversity Day,” “That's What She Said,” “Goodbye Toby, You're the Worsty,” “The Creed of Creed,” “WUPHF! (There It Is),” “Marry Me, Beasley,” and “Thread Level Mid Afternoon.”

The creative team also includes music director Tegan Miller, scenic designer Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer Alex Stevens, sound designer Matthew Fischer, costume designer Dustin Cross, casting director Lindsay Brooks, production manager Krista Swan, and associate general manager Christopher Ketner.

