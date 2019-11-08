Expanded Edition of Melissa Errico’s Legrand Affair Album Out Now

The Tony Award nominee will celebrate the deluxe re-release with a concert engagement at Feinstein’s/54 Below November 7–9.

Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, who originated the role of Isabelle in the 2002 Broadway premiere of the Michel Legrand musical Amour, released an extended edition of her praised 2011 album Legrand Affair on November 8.

Recorded over the course of six years, and featuring the 100-piece Brussels Philharmonic, the deluxe edition of Legrand Affair includes 11 previously unreleased tracks ranging from studio demos with the composer to Errico’s performance of “I Haven’t Thought of This in Quite a While,” the final song written by Legrand, featuring lyrics by frequent collaborators Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

Rob Mathes produced the album, which is available from Ghostlight Records/Warner Music Group.

Errico celebrates the album's re-release with concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below November 7–9 at 7 PM. An Even Grander Affair will chart Errico’s collaboration and friendship with Legrand, spanning the breadth of his life and work, which included the scores to such films as Yentl, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Cléo from 5 to 7, The Thomas Crown Affair, and The Young Ladies of Rochefort. Tickets may be purchased here.