Explore the World of Artist Mikel Glass' New Immersive Theatrical Experience Found at the Cell Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Explore the World of Artist Mikel Glass' New Immersive Theatrical Experience Found at the Cell Theatre
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 01, 2019
 
The collaboration with Glass and Mason Holdings, which features special performances by Sister Sylvester, marks the cell theatre's first immersive production
Found_Cell Theatre_2019_X_HR
Found at the Cell Theatre Courtesy of RRR Creative

The cell theatre has launched its first-ever immersive theatrical experience with Found, a collaboration with artist Mikel Glass. According to production notes, Found promises that audiences will "encounter an explosion of dolls, mysterious cocktails, and experience a new and exciting way to consume the visual arts."

The production also includes contributions from performance artist Sister Sylvester and filmmaker/painter Ronan Day-Lewis (son of Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis), among others.

Found is set to continue at the cell through October 26. For tickets and more information, visit TheCellTheatre.org.

Flip through photos from the immersive experience below:

Production Photos: Found at the Cell Theatre

Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!