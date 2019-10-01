Explore the World of Artist Mikel Glass' New Immersive Theatrical Experience Found at the Cell Theatre

The collaboration with Glass and Mason Holdings, which features special performances by Sister Sylvester, marks the cell theatre's first immersive production

The cell theatre has launched its first-ever immersive theatrical experience with Found, a collaboration with artist Mikel Glass. According to production notes, Found promises that audiences will "encounter an explosion of dolls, mysterious cocktails, and experience a new and exciting way to consume the visual arts."

The production also includes contributions from performance artist Sister Sylvester and filmmaker/painter Ronan Day-Lewis (son of Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis), among others.

Found is set to continue at the cell through October 26. For tickets and more information, visit TheCellTheatre.org.

Flip through photos from the immersive experience below:

