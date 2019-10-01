Explore the World of Artist Mikel Glass' New Immersive Theatrical Experience Found at the Cell Theatre

The cell theatre has launched its first-ever immersive theatrical experience with Found, a collaboration with artist Mikel Glass. According to production notes, Found promises that audiences will "encounter an explosion of dolls, mysterious cocktails, and experience a new and exciting way to consume the visual arts."
The production also includes contributions from performance artist Sister Sylvester and filmmaker/painter Ronan Day-Lewis (son of Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis), among others.
Found is set to continue at the cell through October 26. For tickets and more information, visit TheCellTheatre.org.
Flip through photos from the immersive experience below: