F. Murray Abraham, Mercedes Ruehl, More Set for Reading of Jules Feiffer’s A Bad Friend

The reading, directed by Harris Yulin, will celebrate the playwright’s 90th birthday.

East Hampton’s Guild Hall will present a reading of Jules Feiffer’s A Bad Friend September 1 to celebrate the playwright and cartoonist’s 90th birthday.

Directed by Harris Yulin, the 7 PM reading will feature F. Murray Abraham, Mercedes Ruehl, Tedra Millan, Josh Gladstone, and Dave Quay. A conversation with Feiffer will also be part of the evening.

Feiffer is also the author of Little Murders, Knock Knock (Tony nominee for Best Play), and Grown Ups.

Click here for ticket information.