Falsettos, Seascape, More Set for Rep Stage’s 2020–2021 Season

A world premiere by Dane Figueroa Edidi and a play by Jen Silverman round out the slate of offerings at the Maryland-based theatre company.

The 2020–2021 season at Rep Stage in Maryland is set to include the William Finn and James Lapine musical Falsettos, Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Seascape, a play by Jen Silverman, and a world premiere from Dane Figueroa Edidi.

First up is Falsettos, running September 10–27, directed and choreographed by Joseph W. Ritsch with music direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes. The musical was last seen on Broadway in 2016, starring Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells, who were both Tony-nominated for their performances. Finn and Lapine won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for the 1992 original production; Finn also won the Tony for Best Score. A national tour, starring Max von Essen, launched after its run on the Main Stem in 2019.

WATCH: Watch Highlights From the First National Tour of Falsettos

Up next is The Moors, a dark comedy by Jen Silverman that follows the lives of several characters living in the grey English countryside. Craig Baldwin directs the regional premiere, playing November 5–22.

The world premiere of Ghost/Writer, set for February 18–March 7, 2021, continues the Rep’s season in the new year. Written by Dane Figueroa Edidi and directed by Danielle A. Drakes, Ghost/Writer follows Patrick, an Irish immigrant living in the Midwest in the 1920s, who seeks an exorcism. Meanwhile, in 2019, a novelist hires a ghost writer to help him through his creative block.

Rounding out the season is the Laley Lippard-directed production of Albee’s Seascape, running April 29–May 16. The play was last seen on Broadway in 2005, earning a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

