Fashion Institute of Technology to Display New Looks for Disney on Broadway's Leading Ladies

Disney on Broadway has teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology to give students from around the world the opportunity to create re-imagined designs for some of Disney’s beloved female characters.
Ten FIT students from the U.S., China, South Korea, India, and the Dominican Republic have been selected as finalists in the design challenge, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway and approaching 75th anniversary of the college.
The students, who are designing contemporary outfits for some familiar characters seen on the Broadway stage, will have their garments on display in an exhibition at the Art and Design Gallery located in FIT’s Pomerantz Art and Design Center September 19–October 6.
See the full list of finalists and their Disney inspirations:
Marianna Gonzalez, a fourth-year student from Brownsville, Texas, designing for Jane from Tarzan
Eunhye Jo, a third-year student from Seoul, South Korea, designing for Rafiki from The Lion King
Ashna Moogi, a third-year student from Bangalore, India, designing for Elsa from Frozen
Yelayny Placencia, a fourth-year student from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, designing for Anna from Frozen
Ruby SeoHee Shin, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Nala from The Lion King
Annette Stone, a fourth-year student from northern California, designing for Jasmine from Aladdin
Paige Walker, a fourth-year student from Ontario, Canada, designing for Belle from Beauty and the Beast
Georgianna Wells, a fourth-year student from Memphis, Tennessee, designing for Katherine from Newsies
Baoqing Yu, a second-year student from Taishan, Guangdong, China, designing for Ariel from The Little Mermaid
Sooyoung Yun, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Mary Poppins