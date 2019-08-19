Fashion Institute of Technology to Display New Looks for Disney on Broadway's Leading Ladies

Fashion students from around the world will create contemporary looks for the likes of Frozen's Anna and Elsa, Aladdin's Jasmine, and The Lion King's Nala.

Disney on Broadway has teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology to give students from around the world the opportunity to create re-imagined designs for some of Disney’s beloved female characters.

Ten FIT students from the U.S., China, South Korea, India, and the Dominican Republic have been selected as finalists in the design challenge, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway and approaching 75th anniversary of the college.

The students, who are designing contemporary outfits for some familiar characters seen on the Broadway stage, will have their garments on display in an exhibition at the Art and Design Gallery located in FIT’s Pomerantz Art and Design Center September 19–October 6.

See the full list of finalists and their Disney inspirations:

Marianna Gonzalez, a fourth-year student from Brownsville, Texas, designing for Jane from Tarzan

Eunhye Jo, a third-year student from Seoul, South Korea, designing for Rafiki from The Lion King

Ashna Moogi, a third-year student from Bangalore, India, designing for Elsa from Frozen

Yelayny Placencia, a fourth-year student from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, designing for Anna from Frozen

Ruby SeoHee Shin, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Nala from The Lion King

Annette Stone, a fourth-year student from northern California, designing for Jasmine from Aladdin

Paige Walker, a fourth-year student from Ontario, Canada, designing for Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Georgianna Wells, a fourth-year student from Memphis, Tennessee, designing for Katherine from Newsies

Baoqing Yu, a second-year student from Taishan, Guangdong, China, designing for Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Sooyoung Yun, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Mary Poppins

