Fault Line Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Season With World Premiere of Twenty Twenty: A Play

The new play by Alix Sobler will premiere at the Paradise Factory in the fall.

This fall, Fault Line Theatre will present the world premiere of Twenty Twenty: a play, by Alix Sobler, at the Paradise Factory. Directed by Fault Line Founding Artistic Director Aaron Rossini, the production is the mainstage offering for the company's 10th anniversary season.

Commissioned by Fault Line Theatre, Twenty Twenty is described as "a neurotic playwright's exploration of the abolishment of the Fairness Doctrine."

Performances will run October 23–November 21, with casting and a full creative team to be announced.

In addition to Twenty Twenty, Fault Line also unveiled the lineup for its 2020 Irons in the Fire reading series. Now in its third year, the series showcases new plays in development.

The lineup includes Final Boarding Call by Stefanie Kuo, directed by Mei Ann Teo (March 9), The Department Party by Sam Marks, directed by Morgan Green (March 30), La Race by Bleu Beckford-Burrell, directed by Chika Ike (April 27), God Save the Queer by Zackary Grady, directed by Portia Krieger (May 30), The Regulars by Eliza Bent, directed by Knud Adams (September 12), and Beautiful Blessed Child by Daria Miyeko Marinelli, directed by Zi Alikhan (December 13).

Each reading will be in a different location; check Faultlinetheatre.org for more information.