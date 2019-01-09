Feel 30 Years of Les Miz Emotion with One Supercut

The time is now, the day is here: watch Les Misérables in under five minutes!

Since its premiere 30 years ago right through to its latest run on Broadway, Les Misérables continues to provide endless entertainment and inspiration for Mizzies all over the world. In celebration of the final weeks of Les Miz on Broadway, Playbill gives Mizzies a way to feel all those years of passion at once—in this five-minute spectacular! Featuring not only the iconic performances of Les Miz superstars Colm Wilkinson, Norm Lewis, and Lea Salonga, but also countless incredible covers and interpretations by the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and some very talented fans.

Watch below to relive the experience again and again and get your ticket now to say farewell to Les Miz in person before the final Broadway performance September 4th. Visit www.lesmis.com/broadway for more information.

