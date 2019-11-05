Fellowship for Performing Arts Unveils 2019–2020 Season

The lineup includes an updated version of C.S. Lewis' The Great Divorce and a world premiere inspired by John Milton's Paradise Lost.

Fellowship for Performing Arts, the New York-based theatre company whose mission is to produce theatre from a Christian worldview, has unveiled its 2019–2020 season. The lineup features two mainstage productions: an updated revival of the company's C.S. Lewis' The Great Divorce and the world premiere of Paradise Lost, a new play inspired by John Milton's epic poem detailing Adam and Eve's expulsion from the Garden of Eden.

Kicking off the season will be the return of The Great Divorce, adapted for the stage by artistic director Max McLean and directed by Christa Scott-Reed (Man for All Seasons). Now with new, added material, four actors will portray 22 characters who take a bus trip from hell to the outskirts of heaven. Performances will run December 12–29 at Theatre Row, followed by a national tour.

The world premiere of Paradise Lost will be in the new year, playing January 15–February 23, 2020, also at Theatre Row. The play is written by Tom Dulack and directed by Michael Parva.

Also part of the season will be the second annual Imagine This! festival of free staged readings. Works in the series this year are Malcolm and Teresa by Charles McHugh Gallagher (December 4); George Orwell’s Animal Farm adapted by Ian Wooldridge (December 5); and An Interview With God based on the film by Ken Aguado (December 6).

For tickets and more information visit FPAtheatre.com or call (212) 239-6200.