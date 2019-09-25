Fern Hill and L.A. Law’s Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry’s 10 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

By Andrew Gans
Sep 25, 2019
 
The multiple Emmy nominees reflect on their favorite stage performances, including those given by Audra McDonald, Vanessa Redgrave, and more.
Favorite_Things_Graphic_ Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker.jpg

Stage and screen stars Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker—best known for their Emmy-nominated performances in the long-running TV series L.A. Law—are back in New York for the Off-Broadway premiere of Tucker’s Fern Hill at 59E59 Theaters' Theater A. The new play, directed by Nadia Tass, features Eikenberry, Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker, and spotlights three couples in their golden years whose loyalty is put to the test when a marital betrayal is revealed.

We recently asked the acting couple to pen a list of their most memorable theatregoing experiences. Says Tucker, “Contrary to popular belief, Jill and I don't always agree—especially on favorite performances or plays. But by the time we get home she's usually persuaded me to agree with her. Here's a list of 10 of the best.”

Vanessa Redgrave in Long Day's Journey Into Night

Robert Sean Leonard and Vanessa Redgrave in Long Day's Journey Into Night.
Robert Sean Leonard and Vanessa Redgrave in Long Day's Journey Into Night. Joan Marcus

This was such a personal performance one almost wanted to look away.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in Waiting for Godot

Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen Joan Marcus

Tucker: My favorite play perfectly rendered.

Mark Rylance in Twelfth Night and Richard III

Samuel Barnett and Mark Rylance in Twelfth Night.
Samuel Barnett and Mark Rylance in Twelfth Night. Joan Marcus

A master at the top of his game.

Audra McDonald in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in <i>The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>, 2012
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, 2012 Michael J. Lutch

Depth redefined. We couldn't get out of our seats at intermission.

Linda Lavin in The Tale of Allergist's Wife

Michele Lee, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim
Michele Lee, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim Joan Marcus

The best first ten minutes of a play in memory.

Laurie Metcalf in Three Tall Women

Three_Tall_Women_Broadweay_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf Brigitte Lacombe

She has absolute certainty on the stage.

The entire cast of The Ferryman

The_Ferryman_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Ferryman0025r_HR.jpg
Fionnula Flanagan and Mark Lambert Joan Marcus

The definition of ensemble.

Ethel Merman in Gypsy

Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Ethel Merman _HR.jpg
Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Tucker: I saw this when I was in high school, and I still have nightmares.

Tracy Letts in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Tracy Letts Michael Brosilow Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.jpg
Tracy Letts in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Michael Brosilow

He redefined the role of George and made us look at the play in a whole new way.

Tony Shalhoub in The Band's Visit

The_Band's_Visit_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_0373_Tony Shalhoub in THE BAND'S VISIT, Photo by Matt Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Tony Shalhoub Matthew Murphy

He does so much with so little.

