Fern Hill and L.A. Law’s Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry’s 10 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

The multiple Emmy nominees reflect on their favorite stage performances, including those given by Audra McDonald, Vanessa Redgrave, and more.

Stage and screen stars Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker—best known for their Emmy-nominated performances in the long-running TV series L.A. Law—are back in New York for the Off-Broadway premiere of Tucker’s Fern Hill at 59E59 Theaters' Theater A. The new play, directed by Nadia Tass, features Eikenberry, Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker, and spotlights three couples in their golden years whose loyalty is put to the test when a marital betrayal is revealed.

We recently asked the acting couple to pen a list of their most memorable theatregoing experiences. Says Tucker, “Contrary to popular belief, Jill and I don't always agree—especially on favorite performances or plays. But by the time we get home she's usually persuaded me to agree with her. Here's a list of 10 of the best.”

Vanessa Redgrave in Long Day's Journey Into Night



This was such a personal performance one almost wanted to look away.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in Waiting for Godot



Tucker: My favorite play perfectly rendered.

Mark Rylance in Twelfth Night and Richard III



A master at the top of his game.

Audra McDonald in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess



Depth redefined. We couldn't get out of our seats at intermission.

Linda Lavin in The Tale of Allergist's Wife



The best first ten minutes of a play in memory.

Laurie Metcalf in Three Tall Women



She has absolute certainty on the stage.

The entire cast of The Ferryman



The definition of ensemble.

Ethel Merman in Gypsy



Tucker: I saw this when I was in high school, and I still have nightmares.

Tracy Letts in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?



He redefined the role of George and made us look at the play in a whole new way.

Tony Shalhoub in The Band's Visit



He does so much with so little.