Fiddler on the Roof National Tour Adds 40 Cities in Second Year

Israeli film and TV star Yehezkel Lazarov will continue with the touring production based on the 2015 Broadway revival.

The current national tour of Fiddler on the Roof, which launched in Syracuse, New York, last October, will continue to 40 additional cities in its second year on the road, with engagements in Austin, Miami, Boston, Houston, New Orleans, and more.

Israeli film and TV star Yehezkel Lazarov will continue with the non-Equity production as Tevye alongside Maite Uzal as Golde. They are joined by Jonathan von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Emma Taylor Schwartz as Shprintze, Carly Post as Bielke, Nick Siccone as Motel, Nic Casaula as Perchik, Jack O’Brien as Fyedka, and Andrew Hendrick as Constable. Danny Arnold will play Tevye in select cities.

The ensemble includes Jessica Altchiler, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Nicholas Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Cam Cote, David Scott Curtis, David Ferguson, Kelly Glyptis, Michael Greenberg, Yochai Greenfeld, Bennett J. Leeds, Sam McLellan, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Alynn Rinah Parola, Gray Randolph, Cassandra Surianello, Brooke Wetterhahn, and Scott Willits.

The tour is based on the Tony-nominated 2015 Broadway revival, which was directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Ted Sperling, scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I, My Fair Lady), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.

Visit FiddlerMusical.com for the complete tour itinerary.

