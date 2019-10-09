Fiddler on the Roof's Jennifer Babiak Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘So Many People’ in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’

Video   Fiddler on the Roof's Jennifer Babiak Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘So Many People’ in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’
By Roberto Araujo
Oct 09, 2019
How many questions will Babiak be able to answer in her (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below?

Those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below know—the ride from the 10th floor green room to the basement stage can take awhile.

How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Fiddler on the Roof’s Jennifer Babiak to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our series “Elevator Pitch.”

Babiak stars in Fiddler as Golde alongside Steven Skybell as Tevye and Jennifer Babiak as his wife, Golde. The musical initially played Off-Off-Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, before moving uptown to its current home. Like all productions mounted by NYTF, Fiddler on the Roof is performed entirely in Yiddish with English and Russian supertitles.

With musical staging and new choreography by Staś Kmieć, Fiddler features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Fiddler on the Roof was written by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, originally directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Harnick and producer/director Harold Prince consulted on the current NYTF production.

