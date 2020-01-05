Final Snowfall: Slava’s Snowshow Ends Broadway Run January 5

By Andrew Gans
Jan 05, 2020
 
The Olivier Award–winning production plays the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Slava’s Snowshow, which officially opened November 14, 2019, following previews that began November 11, ends its wintry takeover of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre January 5. The limited engagement played a total of three previews and 62 regular performances.

(Following the holiday variety show into the Sondheim is the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the film of the same name, beginning March 9.)

Joining show creator Slava Polunin on stage as fellow joy seekers are Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova. A rotating ensemble of clowns also participate in the show.

Slava’s Snowshow is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns who travel in search of joy. The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

