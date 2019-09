Find Your True Showmance Are you a hopeless romantic? Do you take a more cynical view of relationships? It's time to find the next show that might just end up holding a special place in your heart.

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical You're a sucker for easy, breezy song-and-dance. Your true showmance is Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical.

This dazzling new musical based on the Academy Award-winning film features over 20 classic songs by Irving Berlin, including "Steppin' Out With My Baby" and "Cheek to Cheek." Directed and co-written by Gordon Greenberg, it tells the story of a former performer who turns a farmhouse into a fabulous inn with the help of a spirited, talented schoolteacher.

Click here for tickets.

The Cherry Orchard You're ready to be surprised by a fresh take on an old favorite. Your true showmance is The Cherry Orchard.

Anton Chekhov's classic returns to Broadway in a new adaptation by Pulitzer Prize finalist Stephen Karam (The Humans, Sons of the Prophet). Simon Godwin directs the story of a noble Russian family scrambling to retain a vision of gentility amidst a climate of huge social and economic transition at the turn of the twentieth century.

Click here for tickets.

Love, Love, Love Your take on love comes with a bite—we'll drink to that. Your true showmance is Love, Love, Love.

Mike Bartlett (King Charles III)'s dark comedy is the story of what happens when the free-loving teens of the 60s face the harsh realities of today's world. From passion to paranoia, Love, Love, Love takes on the baby boomer generation as it retires, and finds it full of trouble. Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) directs.

Click here for tickets.

Kingdom Come You're looking for something modern and edgy, but still relatable. Your true showmance is Kingdom Come.

Samantha is lonely and confined to her bed. Layne is shy and too afraid of the world to journey into it. But when these two thirtysomethings connect through an online dating site, they fall for each other fast and hard. What could go wrong? Considering that they're both pretending to be something else, the short answer is: everything. Not available as part of a subscription package.

Click here for tickets.

If I Forget When it comes to what you value, wisdom, wit and family top the list. Your true showmance is If I Forget.

Destructive secrets surface when three siblings are reunited and negotiate—with biting humor and razor-sharp insight—how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. Steven Levenson's (Dear Evan Hansen) funny, honest new play is about the stories we choose to believe and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

Click here for tickets.

Arthur Miller's The Price You're willing to give up a lot for the ones you love. Your true showmance is Arthur Miller's The Price.

A man returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate and confronts the long-stifled question about the value of past sacrifices. Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future. Steppenwolf co-founder Terry Kinney (reasons to be pretty) directs.

Click here for tickets.

Most of all, I want a show that gives me:

Which of these options most closely describes what you're looking for in your next showmance?

If you had to name your greatest motivation in life thus far, what would it be?

What is your back-up plan if you can't see a show on a Friday night?