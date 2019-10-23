Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, More Join Al Pacino-Led Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, More Join Al Pacino-Led Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice
By Dan Meyer
Oct 23, 2019
 
The Broadway alums will take part in the reading, which also features Lily Rabe, Geoffrey Rush, and Hamish Linklater.
JudyNY_03.JPG
Finn Wittrock

The cast of Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice has expanded with the addition of Broadway alums Finn Wittrock (recently seen on screen in Judy), Michael McKean, Charlayne Woodard, and Harry Groener.

The one-night only reading will take place October 28 at L.A.'s Gindi Auditorium at American Jewish University. Simply Shakespeare is an annual event that raises awareness and funds to benefit The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.

The performers join a previously announced star-studded list of performers, including Al Pacino as Shylock, Geoffrey Rush as Antonio, Lily Rabe as Portia, Hamish Linklater as Bassanio, and Keith David as the Duke of Venice and Solerio. Pacino, Rabe, and Linklater each reprise their roles from the 2010 revival from Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, who returns to directs the reading.

READ: Daniel Sullivan Shares His Secrets Behind Helming Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–Winning Drama

For more information, visit ShakespeareCenter.org.

The Merchant of Venice, With Al Pacino, on Broadway

The Merchant of Venice, With Al Pacino, on Broadway

The Public Theater production of The Merchant of Venice, starring Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino as Shylock, began Broadway previews Oct. 19 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

46 PHOTOS
Al Pacino and David Harbour
Al Pacino and David Harbour Joan Marcus
Al Pacino
Al Pacino Joan Marcus
Al Pacino and Byron Jennings
Al Pacino and Byron Jennings Joan Marcus
Jesse L. Martin and David Harbour
Jesse L. Martin and David Harbour Joan Marcus
Charles Kimbrough
Charles Kimbrough Joan Marcus
Lily Rabe and Herb Foster
Lily Rabe and Herb Foster Joan Marcus
Gerry Bamman and Lily Rabe with the company of <i>The Merchant of Venice</i>
Gerry Bamman and Lily Rabe with the company of The Merchant of Venice Joan Marcus
Heather Lind and Al Pacino
Heather Lind and Al Pacino Joan Marcus
Seth Numrich and Heather Lind
Seth Numrich and Heather Lind Joan Marcus
Lily Rabe and David Harbour
Lily Rabe and David Harbour Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!