Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, More Join Al Pacino-Led Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice

The Broadway alums will take part in the reading, which also features Lily Rabe, Geoffrey Rush, and Hamish Linklater.

The cast of Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice has expanded with the addition of Broadway alums Finn Wittrock (recently seen on screen in Judy), Michael McKean, Charlayne Woodard, and Harry Groener.

The one-night only reading will take place October 28 at L.A.'s Gindi Auditorium at American Jewish University. Simply Shakespeare is an annual event that raises awareness and funds to benefit The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.

The performers join a previously announced star-studded list of performers, including Al Pacino as Shylock, Geoffrey Rush as Antonio, Lily Rabe as Portia, Hamish Linklater as Bassanio, and Keith David as the Duke of Venice and Solerio. Pacino, Rabe, and Linklater each reprise their roles from the 2010 revival from Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, who returns to directs the reading.

For more information, visit ShakespeareCenter.org.

