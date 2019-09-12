Fires in the Mirror, Starring Michael Benjamin Washington, Extends Off-Broadway

Saheem Ali directs the Anna Deavere Smith play at Signature Theatre.

Signature Theatre's upcoming revival of Fires in the Mirror, Anna Deavere Smith's landmark monologue play, has extended an additional week at the Off-Broadway theatre. The production, directed by Saheem Ali, will now run October 22–December 1.

Fires in the Mirror, which stars Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band), is MacArthur Award winner Smith’s response to the 1991 riots that took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights. Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar that summer, underlying racial tensions erupted into civil outbreak. Smith's documentary play is the result of interviews with over 50 members of the Jewish and Black communities.



The Signature revival will officially open November 11.

The creative team is made up of scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Dede M. Ayite, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, projection designer Hannah Wasileski, and dialect coach Dawn-Elin Fraser. The production stage manager is Alfredo Macias, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.