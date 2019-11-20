Fires in the Mirror, Starring Michael Benjamin Washington, Extends Off-Broadway Again

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Fires in the Mirror, Starring Michael Benjamin Washington, Extends Off-Broadway Again
By Olivia Clement
Nov 20, 2019
 
Saheem Ali directs the Anna Deavere Smith play at Signature Theatre.
Michael Benjamin Washington in <i>Fires in the Mirror</i>
Michael Benjamin Washington in Fires in the Mirror Joan Marcus

Signature Theatre's revival of Fires in the Mirror, Anna Deavere Smith's landmark monologue play, has extended once again at the Off-Broadway theatre. The production, directed by Saheem Ali, will now run through December 22 .

Fires in the Mirror, which stars Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band), is MacArthur Award winner Smith’s response to the 1991 riots that took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights. Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar that summer, underlying racial tensions erupted into civil outbreak. Smith's documentary play is the result of interviews with over 50 members of the Jewish and Black communities.

READ: What’s Coming to Off-Broadway Fall 2019?

The Signature revival officially opened November 11.

The creative team is made up of scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Dede M. Ayite, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, projection designer Hannah Wasileski, and dialect coach Dawn-Elin Fraser. The production stage manager is Alfredo Macias, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

In Rehearsal: Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

In Rehearsal: Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

9 PHOTOS
IMG_1692_1.jpg
The cast and creative team for Fires in the Mirror Omar Khan
IMG_1535.jpg
First rehearsal for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway Omar Khan
IMG_1676.jpg
Dede Ayite at the first rehearsal of Fires in the Mirror Omar Khan
IMG_1672.jpg
The first rehearsal for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway Omar Khan
IMG_1705.jpg
Anna Deavere Smith and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
IMG_1612.jpg
Saheem Ali, Anna Deavere Smith, Paige Evans, and Beth Whitaker Omar Khan
IMG_1545.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington, Paige Evans, and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
IMG_0045.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington Omar Khan
IMG_1704.jpg
Anna Deavere Smith, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!