First Look at Bess Wohl's Make Believe Off-Broadway

The new play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, is currently running at Second Stage.

Performances began July 30 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater for the New York premiere of Make Believe by Bess Wohl, directed by Michael Greif. The new play from the Continuity playwright is a look inside the minds of children, their parents, and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Make Believe features a company made up of Kim Fischer (Then She Fell, Mrs. Fletcher), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard, Plano), Ryan Foust (Mary Page Marlowe), Harrison Fox (NY stage debut), Maren Heary (NY stage debut), Brad Heberlee (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie, A Life), Casey Hilton (NY stage debut), and Samantha Mathis (Being Frank, Nomad Motel)

In Make Believe four kids, ages 5 to 10, are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

The production will officially open August 15.

Wohl returns to 2ST following the Second Stage Uptown production of American Hero. Her other plays include Continuity, seen earlier this year at Manhattan Theatre Club, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, and Small Mouth Sounds, as well as the musical Pretty Filthy, which she co-wrote with composer/lyricist Michael Friedman and The Civilians. Make Believe debuted at Hartford Stage in 2018.

Flip through photos from the production below:

