First Look at Deaf West Theatre's The Solid Life of Sugar Water

The American premiere, written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tony- and Olivier-winning playwright Jack Thorne, will open in Los Angeles September 12.

The Solid Life of Sugar Water was seen at the National Theatre in 2016 following a premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The American premiere, directed by Randee Trabitz, explores the shifting nature of a couple’s relationship as they cope with tragedy and rediscover intimacy.

Sandra Mae Frank, who starred as Wendla in the Deaf West Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, will play Alice alongside Tad Cooley as Phil. Natalie Camunas and Nick Apostolina will voice the characters’ private thoughts.

Flip through photos of the production below:



The creative team includes ASL Master Linda Bove, rehearsal interpreter Elli Streifer, scenic designer Sean Fanning, lighting designer Derrick McDaniel, sound designer Noelle Hoffman; projection designer Heather Fipps, and costume designer Adriana Lambarri.