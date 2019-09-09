First Look at Deaf West Theatre's The Solid Life of Sugar Water

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 09, 2019
 
The American premiere, written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tony- and Olivier-winning playwright Jack Thorne, will open in Los Angeles September 12.
Sandra Mae Frank and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau

Deaf West Theatre’s production of The Solid Life of Sugar Water, written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tony and Olivier-winning playwright Jack Thorne, will open in Los Angeles September 12.

The Solid Life of Sugar Water was seen at the National Theatre in 2016 following a premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The American premiere, directed by Randee Trabitz, explores the shifting nature of a couple’s relationship as they cope with tragedy and rediscover intimacy.

Sandra Mae Frank, who starred as Wendla in the Deaf West Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, will play Alice alongside Tad Cooley as Phil. Natalie Camunas and Nick Apostolina will voice the characters’ private thoughts.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Sandra Mae Frank and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Sandra Mae Frank and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Sandra Mae Frank, Natalie Camunas, and Nick Apostolina in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Sandra Mae Frank, Natalie Camunas, Nick Apostolina, and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Natalie Camunas, Sandra Mae Frank, and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Sandra Mae Frank and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Sandra Mae Frank and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Nick Apostolina, Sandra Mae Frank, and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Nick Apostolina, Natalie Camunas, Sandra Mae Frank and Tad Cooley in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
Tad Cooley and Sandra Mae Frank in The Solid Life of Sugar Water Brandon Simmoneau
The creative team includes ASL Master Linda Bove, rehearsal interpreter Elli Streifer, scenic designer Sean Fanning, lighting designer Derrick McDaniel, sound designer Noelle Hoffman; projection designer Heather Fipps, and costume designer Adriana Lambarri.

