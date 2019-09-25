First Look at Disney on Broadway Character Design Challenge Exhibition

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 25, 2019
 
The exhibition, created in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology, opened at FIT Art and Design Gallery September 24.
Jenn Gambatese, Kara Lindsay, Aisha Jackson, Arielle Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, and Tshidi Manye Monica Simoes

Created in partnership with the Fashion Institute of technology, the Disney on Broadway Character Design Challenge exhibition opened at the FIT Art and Design Gallery September 24. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway and the approaching 75th anniversary of the college, the exhibition features re-imagined designs for some of Disney’s beloved female characters made by 10 FIT students from the U.S., China, South Korea, India, and the Dominican Republic.

The students will have their garments on display through October 13.

Flip through photos of the exhibition opening below:

Jenn Gambatese, Kara Lindsay, Aisha Jackson, Arielle Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, and Tshidi Manye Monica Simoes
Sierra Boggess and Jelani Alladin Monica Simoes
Aisha Jackson Monica Simoes
Adrienne Walker with FIT student Ruby SeoHee Shin's Nala inspired designs Monica Simoes
Jelani Alladin Monica Simoes
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, student designer Georgianna Wells, and Kara Lindsay pose with Wells's Katherine inspired designs Monica Simoes
Jenn Gambatese and student designer Marianna Gonzalez pose with Gonzalez's Jane inspired designs Monica Simoes
Arielle Jacobs with Annette Stone's Jasmine inspired design Monica Simoes
Sierra Boggess and student designer Baoqing Yu pose with Yu's Ariel inspired designs Monica Simoes
Ryann Redmond and student designer Ashna Moogi pose with Moogi's Elsa inspired design Monica Simoes
The exhibition features Marianna Gonzalez, a fourth-year student from Brownsville, Texas, designing for Jane from Tarzan; Eunhye Jo, a third-year student from Seoul, South Korea, designing for Rafiki from The Lion King; Ashna Moogi, a third-year student from Bangalore, India, designing for Elsa from Frozen; Yelayny Placencia, a fourth-year student from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, designing for Anna from Frozen; Ruby SeoHee Shin, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Nala from The Lion King; Annette Stone, a fourth-year student from northern California, designing for Jasmine from Aladdin; Paige Walker, a fourth-year student from Ontario, Canada, designing for Belle from Beauty and the Beast; Georgianna Wells, a fourth-year student from Memphis, Tennessee, designing for Katherine from Newsies; Baoqing Yu, a second-year student from Taishan, Guangdong, China, designing for Ariel from The Little Mermaid; Sooyoung Yun, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Mary Poppins

