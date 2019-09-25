First Look at Disney on Broadway Character Design Challenge Exhibition

The exhibition, created in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology, opened at FIT Art and Design Gallery September 24.

Created in partnership with the Fashion Institute of technology, the Disney on Broadway Character Design Challenge exhibition opened at the FIT Art and Design Gallery September 24. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway and the approaching 75th anniversary of the college, the exhibition features re-imagined designs for some of Disney’s beloved female characters made by 10 FIT students from the U.S., China, South Korea, India, and the Dominican Republic.

The students will have their garments on display through October 13.

The exhibition features Marianna Gonzalez, a fourth-year student from Brownsville, Texas, designing for Jane from Tarzan; Eunhye Jo, a third-year student from Seoul, South Korea, designing for Rafiki from The Lion King; Ashna Moogi, a third-year student from Bangalore, India, designing for Elsa from Frozen; Yelayny Placencia, a fourth-year student from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, designing for Anna from Frozen; Ruby SeoHee Shin, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Nala from The Lion King; Annette Stone, a fourth-year student from northern California, designing for Jasmine from Aladdin; Paige Walker, a fourth-year student from Ontario, Canada, designing for Belle from Beauty and the Beast; Georgianna Wells, a fourth-year student from Memphis, Tennessee, designing for Katherine from Newsies; Baoqing Yu, a second-year student from Taishan, Guangdong, China, designing for Ariel from The Little Mermaid; Sooyoung Yun, a fourth-year student from South Korea, designing for Mary Poppins