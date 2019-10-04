First Look at Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Off-Broadway

First Look at Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 04, 2019
 
The Tony winner stars as Bella Abzug in the new monologue play at MTC.
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel

Performances begin October 1 Off-Broadway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world-premiere production of Bella Bella, a new solo show written by and starring Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. In the monologue play, Fierstein embodies Bella Abzug on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator.

Set in 1976, Bella Bella finds Abzug—a larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon—in the bathroom of a midtown hotel while friends and family await her entrance (and the election results).

Bella Bella is directed by Kimberly Senior (The Niceties) and plays a limited engagement at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I. Opening night is October 22.

The world premiere features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
