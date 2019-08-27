First Look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

First Look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 27, 2019
 
The series premieres November 12 on the new Disney streaming service.
Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the new Disney+ show based on the popular film trilogy, is set to premiere November 12. The docu-style, metatheatrical series follows a group of East High students as they stage a performance of High School Musical as their winter theatre production. Episodes will feature new takes on songs from the 2006 Disney Channel movie that inspired the stage show, as well as new, original numbers.

The series stars Broadway alum Kate Reinders (Something Rotten!, Wicked) as Miss Jenn, the school’s new drama teacher and a staunch musical theatre supporter. She is joined by Bassett (Stuck in the Middle), as well as Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark), Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack), Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs), Dara Reneé (Freaky Friday), Julia Lester (Mom), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Modern Family), Larry Saperstein (Fan Girl), and Mark St. Cyr (Marshall).

The creative team includes Broadway alum, book writer, and author Tim Federle as executive producer.

Flip through photos of the series below:

