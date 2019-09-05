First Look at Huntington Theatre Company's The Purists

By Nathan Skethway
Dan McCabe’s play, directed by Billy Porter, continues through October 6 at the Boston venue.
The Huntington Theatre Company’s world premiere of Dan McCabe’s The Purists, which is directed by Tony winner and Emmy nominee Billy Porter(Kinky Boots, Pose), began performances at the South End/Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA August 30 prior to an official opening September 11. The production will continue through October 6 in Boston.

The cast is led by J. Bernard Calloway (Memphis, All the Way) as Mr. Bugz, Morocco Omari (Empire, Homeland) as Lamont, and SAG Award winner John Scurti (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Gerry, with Izzie Steele (Cloud Nine) as Nancy and Analisa Velez (Tell Hector I Miss Him) as Val.

In The Purists, a former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned.

Flip through photos from the production below:

