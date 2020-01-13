First Look at Huntington Theatre Company's We All Fall Down

The new play from Lila Rose Kaplan began performances January 10 at the Boston company.

The Huntington Theatre Company's production of We All Fall Down, written by Huntington Playwriting Fellow Lila Rose Kaplan and directed by Obie Award winner Melia Bensussen, recently announced an extension after beginning performances January 10. The play, which follows a family's exploration of tradition on their first Passover together in decades, will now play through February 15. We All Fall Down stars Tony nominee Eleanor Reissa, Stephen Schnetzer, Dana Stern, Liba Vaynberg, Elle Borders, Phyllis Kay, and Sarah Newhouse. The production includes scenic design by Judy Gailen, costume design by film and stage designer Karen Perry, sound design by David Remedios, and lighting design by Russell H. Champa. Production Photos: We All Fall Down at Huntington Theatre Company Production Photos: We All Fall Down at Huntington Theatre Company 8 PHOTOS