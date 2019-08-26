First Look at Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller as Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn

Photos   First Look at Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller as Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 26, 2019
 
The Lifetime television movie Patsy & Loretta, following the friendship of country singers, premieres October 19.
Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter

Patsy and Loretta, Lifetime’s upcoming film about the friendship between country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, is set to premiere October 19—but get a look at the stars (and their wigs!) in the gallery below right now. The original movie, directed by Nashville’s Callie Khouri and executive produced by Neil Meron, stars Broadway favorites Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller.

Patsy and Loretta explores the friendship between the two up through Cline's untimely death in 1963.

Janine Turner in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Janine Turner and Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Megan Hilty and Janine Turner in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Megan Hilty and Kyle Schmid in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Jessie Mueller and Joe Tippett in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Joining Tony nominee Hilty (Noises Off) and Tony and Grammy winner Mueller (Beautiful) on screen as their husbands are Broadway vet Joe Tippet (Waitress) and Kyle Schmid (History Channel's Six, Netflix's The I-Land). Schmid plays Charlie Dick, Cline's second husband, while Tippet appears as Doolittle "Mooney" Lynn opposite Mueller.

Hilty has also starred on stage as Glinda in Wicked and in 9 to 5 as Doralee, portrayed on screen by another country legend: Dolly Parton. On screen, Hilty is known for her performance as Ivy Lynn in Smash, produced by Meron with the late Craig Zadan.

Mueller won the Tony in 2014 for taking on the role of music superstar Carole King in Beautiful. She has since appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Carousel, earning subsequent Tony nods for both. She made her feature film debut in The Post.

