Production Photos   First Look at Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong in London
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 17, 2019
The comedy from the Olivier Award-winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and Penn & Teller will begin previews December 14.
Henry Shields Robert Day

The world premiere of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong, a new collaboration from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and magicians Penn & Teller, will begin West End previews December 14 at the Vaudeville Theatre. Directed by Adam Meggido, Magic Goes Wrong will officially open January 8, 2020.

The ensemble cast will feature Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Nancy Zamit, Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith, and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced as part of Mischief Theatre’s year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, which kicks off in September with the new comedy Groan Ups. Mischief Theatre company members Hearn, Lewis, Russell, Sayer, Shields, Zamit, and Corrigan appear in both productions.

Flip through photos of the production below:

7 PHOTOS
Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day
Henry Lewis Robert Day
Henry Shields Robert Day
Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day
Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, and Roxy Faridany Robert Day
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day
Roxy Faridany, Laurence Pears, and Sydney K Smith Robert Day
The play centers on a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette and Teller, along with Mischief’s Lewis, Sayer, and Shields.

A third residency production will be announced later. Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, along with Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams—who ushered The Play That Goes Wrong to Broadway.

