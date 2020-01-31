First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse's Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Production Photos   First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse's Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 31, 2020
JoAnn M. Hunter directs and choreographs the production, which features Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, Mauricio Martinez, and more.
Company Jerry Dalia

The Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber began performances January 30 prior to an official opening February 9 at the New Jersey venue.

With music by Lloyd Webber and co-written and devised by Richard Curtis, the limited engagement will continue through March 1.

JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) directs and choreographs, with music direction by Michael Patrick Walker (Avenue Q). The cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

The musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.

Production Photos: Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse

Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, and Amy Justman Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Andrew Kober and Company Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Mauricio Martinez Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Dave Schoonover, Marta Bagratuni, and Angel Lozada Jerry Dalia
Mamie Parris and Dave Schoonover Jerry Dalia
Nicholas Edwards Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Alyssa Giannetti and Bronson Norris Murphy Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Dave Schoonover, Mamie Parris, and Angel Lozada Mattthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Alex Finke, Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, Amy Justman, and Alyssa Giannetti Jerry Dalia
Rema Webb Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Unmasked also has scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan serves as associate director, and Liz Ramos serves as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

