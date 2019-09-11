First Look at Reneé Rapp in Mean Girls

The Jimmy Awards winner stepped into the role of Regina George at the August Wilson Theatre full-time September 10.

A year after winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (known as the Jimmy Awards), Reneé Rapp takes center stage on Broadway, leading the cast of Mean Girls as Regina George. She succeeded Tony nominee Taylor Louderman in the role beginning September 10, having previously stepped in over the summer for a limited engagement.

The North Carolina native made a splash in the New York theatre scene as a high schooler, impressing Jimmy Awards judges with her performance as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish and her belt-heavy rendition of Chaplin's "When It All Falls Down." Since then, she's also been at work on a debut solo album.

The current Broadway cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, and Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

