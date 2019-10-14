First Look at Rent Tony Nominee Adam Pascal as Harold Hill in The Music Man

Casting is complete for the Meredith Willson musical that begins performances October 18 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Original Rent star Adam Pascal, as previously reported, will star in 5-Star Theatricals’ upcoming production of The Music Man, which runs October 18–27 at the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California. Get a first look at the Tony nominee as Harold Hill in the photo above.

Larry Raben will direct Meredith Willson’s Tony–winning musical, with choreography by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and music direction by Brad Ellis.

Pascal will be joined by Katharine McDonough as Marian, Trent Mills as Marcellus Washburn, Joshua Blond as Winthrop, Lisa Dyson as Mrs. Paroo, Savannah Fischer as Amaryllis, Dani Gonzalez as Ethel Toffelmier, Rich Grosso as Charlie Cowell, Joe Hart as Mayor Shinn, Christie Lynn Lawrence as Eulalie Shinn, Antonia Vivino as Zaneeta Shinn, Chris Hunter as Oliver Hix, Jonathan Matthews as Ewart Dunlop, James Thomas Miller as Olin Britt, Richard Storrs as Constable Locke, L. Michael Wells as Jacey Squires, and Adam Winer as Tommy Djilas.

The ensemble will feature Brittany Anderson, Laura Aronoff, Nichole Beeks, Lucas Blankenhorn, Lucy Bollier, Calvin Brady, Samara Gottlieb, Tina Hidai, Scotty Jacobson, Rachel Josefina, Cleo Magill, Anne Montavon, Chet Norment, Luke Pryor, Camal Pugh, Aria Surrec, Bayley Tanenbaum, Joshua Tanenbaum, Abigail Thompson, Zachary Thompson, Dekontee Tucrkile, Spencer Ty, Weston Walker-Pardee, and Samantha Wynn Greenstone.

The production will also have lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, sound design by Jonathan Burke, costume design by Tanya Apuya, props design by Alex Choate, and hair and wig design by Jessica Mills. The production stage manager is Talia Krispel.

Pascal recently appeared as Edward Lewis in the Broadway musical adaptation of Pretty Woman. His Broadway appearances also include Something Rotten!, Disaster!, and Memphis.

Patrick Cassidy is the artistic director of 5-Star Theatrical, formerly operated as Cabrillo Music Theatre.

