First Look at Sylvia Khoury's Power Strip Off-Broadway

First Look at Sylvia Khoury's Power Strip Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 08, 2019
 
Tyne Rafaeli directs the Syrian refugee-focused play at LCT3, which began performances October 5.
Darius Homayoun and Dina Shihabi
Darius Homayoun and Dina Shihabi

The world premiere of Power Strip continues its run Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater as part of LCT3’s fall season. Written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Drama Desk nominee Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls), the play began performances October 5 with an official opening October 21.

The drama follows Yasmin, a young Syrian living in a Greek refugee camp who spends her days dependent on an electric power strip. The Syrian Civil War destroyed the world she once new, and now every day is a fight to survive. Dina Shihabi plays Yasmin in a cast that also features Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun, and Ali Lopez-Sohaili.

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound by Matt Hubbs.

Performances are currently scheduled through November 17.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Darius Homayoun and Dina Shihabi
Darius Homayoun and Dina Shihabi
Dina Shihabi and Ali Lopez-Sohaili
Dina Shihabi and Ali Lopez-Sohaili
Darius Homayoun and Dina Shihabi
Darius Homayoun and Dina Shihabi
Dina Shihabi and Peter Ganim
Dina Shihabi and Peter Ganim
