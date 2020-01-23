First Look at The Lion King's New Touring Cast

First Look at The Lion King's New Touring Cast
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 23, 2020
 
The North American tour of the hit Disney musical is scheduled to play 14 cities this year.
The Lion King_2020 Touring Cast_Production Photos_X_HR
Brandon A. McCall Deen van Meer

The North American tour of Disney's theatrical juggernaut The Lion King has released a first look at its new cast, featuring Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Kayla Cyphers as Nala, Buyi Zama as Rafiki, and more. The blockbuster musical, currently playing at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, is scheduled to play an additional 14 cities in 2020.

The tour unveiled a newly configured production in 2017, allowing the award-winning show to entertain audiences in cities and venues that previously couldn’t accommodate the tour.

The new cast also includes Spencer Plachy as Scar, Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa, Nick Cordileone as Timon, Jürgen Hooper as Zazu, Ben Lipitz as Pumbaa, Keith Bennett as Banzai, Martina Sykes as Shenzi, and Robbie Swift as Ed.

Production Photos: The 2020 Touring Cast of The Lion King

5 PHOTOS
The Lion King_2020 Touring Cast_Production Photos_X_HR
Jürgen Hooper Deen van Meer
The Lion King_2020 Touring Cast_Production Photos_X_HR
Kayla Cyphers and Buyi Zama Deen van Meer
The Lion King_2020 Touring Cast_Production Photos_X_HR
Brandon A. McCall and Kayla Cyphers Deen van Meer
The Lion King_2020 Touring Cast_Production Photos_X_HR
Brandon A. McCall Deen van Meer
The Lion King_2020 Touring Cast_Production Photos_X_HR
Brandon A. McCall Deen van Meer
