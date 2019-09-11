First Look at the U.K. Premiere of Dave Malloy’s Preludes

The musical, which chronicles the struggles of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, began performances in London September 6.

The U.K. premiere of Tony nominee Dave Malloy’s Preludes began performances at London’s Southwark Playhouse September 6. The production, directed by Alex Sutton, is scheduled to play through October 12.

Based on the true story of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, Preludes examines the powerful effects of the dramatic and musical process by chronicling Rachmaninoff’s sessions of hypnotherapy in the wake of a disastrous world premiere. The production stars Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay, and Tim Walton.

The production features choreography by Ste Clough, set and costume design by Rebecca Brower, lighting designs by Christopher Nairne, sound design by Andrew Johnson, and musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Preludes at London's Southwark Playhouse Production Photos: Preludes at London's Southwark Playhouse 12 PHOTOS

Malloy is a Tony-nominated composer, writer, and performer whose critically acclaimed electro-pop opera, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, premiered on Broadway in 2016. His latest show, the a cappella musical Octet, concluded its acclaimed and extended run at the Signature Off-Broadway June 30.