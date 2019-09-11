First Look at the U.K. Premiere of Dave Malloy’s Preludes

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 11, 2019
The musical, which chronicles the struggles of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, began performances in London September 6.
The U.K. premiere of Tony nominee Dave Malloy’s Preludes began performances at London’s Southwark Playhouse September 6. The production, directed by Alex Sutton, is scheduled to play through October 12.

Based on the true story of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, Preludes examines the powerful effects of the dramatic and musical process by chronicling Rachmaninoff’s sessions of hypnotherapy in the wake of a disastrous world premiere. The production stars Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay, and Tim Walton.

The production features choreography by Ste Clough, set and costume design by Rebecca Brower, lighting designs by Christopher Nairne, sound design by Andrew Johnson, and musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith.

Flip through photos of the production below:

in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay and Georgia Louise in Preludes Scott Rylander
in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay in Preludes Scott Rylander
in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay, Georgia Louise, and Rebecca Caine in Preludes Scott Rylander
in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay in Preludes Scott Rylander
Keith Ramsay in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay in Preludes Scott Rylander
in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay in Preludes Scott Rylander
Keith Ramsay and Georgia Lousie in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay and Georgia Lousie in Preludes Scott Rylander
in <i>Preludes</i>
Keith Ramsay and Rebecca Caine in Preludes Scott Rylander
Rebecca Caine and Keith Ramsay in <i>Preludes</i>
Rebecca Caine and Keith Ramsay in Preludes Scott Rylander
in <i>Preludes</i>
Norton James, Steven Serlin, and Georgia Louise in Preludes Scott Rylander
Malloy is a Tony-nominated composer, writer, and performer whose critically acclaimed electro-pop opera, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, premiered on Broadway in 2016. His latest show, the a cappella musical Octet, concluded its acclaimed and extended run at the Signature Off-Broadway June 30.

