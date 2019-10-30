Look Back at the Original Broadway Cast of Wicked

The long-running hit musical opened at the Gershwin Theatre on October 30, 2003.

The untold story of the witches of The Wizard of Oz, Wicked opened on Broadway October 30, 2003. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth played Elphaba and Glinda, with veteran Joel Grey as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Norbert Leo Butz as Fiyero. The production also starred Michelle Federer as Nessarose, Christopher Fitzgerald as Boq, William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond, and Carole Shelley as Madame Morrible.

Adapted from the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the origin story of the iconic characters from Oz. The hit musical has a score by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, direction by Joe Mantello, and musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

READ: From the Archives: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Took Audiences Behind the Rainbow in Wicked

The production also features scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.

Wicked won Tony Awards for Costume Design, Scenic Design, and Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel).

As previously reported, Wicked became the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history on October 28.

