Flying Over Sunset, With Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and More, Begins Rehearsals

The James Lapine-Tom Kitt-Michael Korie musical is inspired by three well-known artists who experimented with LSD in the '50s.

Rehearsals are underway for Lincoln Center Theater’s new musical Flying Over Sunset, which stars Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), and Tony Yazbeck (On the Town). Performances begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 12 with an official opening set for April 16.

Directed and written by three-time Tony winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Falsettos, Passion), the show features music by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie, and choreography by acclaimed tap dancer Michelle Dorrance in her Broadway debut. The full cast includes current Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired bythe lives of author Aldous Huxley, played by Hadden-Paton, playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, played by Cusack, and film star Cary Grant, played by Yazbeck. The musical is an imaginative account of an unspecified night in the 1950s when the three cross paths and, together, experiment with LSD. On their trip, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world.



Inside Rehearsals for Flying Over Sunset Inside Rehearsals for Flying Over Sunset 11 PHOTOS

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Casting is by Telsey + Co. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.

