Follow Elsa and Anna Into an Enchanted Forest in the Official Trailer for Frozen 2

Follow Elsa and Anna Into an Enchanted Forest in the Official Trailer for Frozen 2
By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2019
 
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff all return to lend their vocal talents in the highly anticipated Disney animated sequel.

Check out the official trailer for Frozen 2 above, highlighting Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf’s adventures into the Enchanted Forest hiding on the edge of Arendelle.

Returning to lend their vocal talents are Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa, Kristen Bell (NBC’s The Good Place) as Anna, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening, Hamilton) as Kristoff, and Broadway alum Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf. The sequel to Disney’s hit animated film will open in theatres November 22.

WATCH: Jonathan Groff Records a Frozen Duet by Himself on The Tonight Show

The sequel will dive into the origin of Elsa’s magical powers as she and her gang tries to protect the kingdom of Arendelle from a mysterious threat. Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and produced by Peter Del Vecho, with songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

