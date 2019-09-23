Follow Elsa and Anna Into an Enchanted Forest in the Official Trailer for Frozen 2

Check out the official trailer for Frozen 2 above, highlighting Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf’s adventures into the Enchanted Forest hiding on the edge of Arendelle.
Returning to lend their vocal talents are Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa, Kristen Bell (NBC’s The Good Place) as Anna, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening, Hamilton) as Kristoff, and Broadway alum Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf. The sequel to Disney’s hit animated film will open in theatres November 22.
WATCH: Jonathan Groff Records a Frozen Duet by Himself on The Tonight Show
The sequel will dive into the origin of Elsa’s magical powers as she and her gang tries to protect the kingdom of Arendelle from a mysterious threat. Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and produced by Peter Del Vecho, with songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.