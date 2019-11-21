For Colored Girls Revival Extends a Fourth Time Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   For Colored Girls Revival Extends a Fourth Time Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Nov 21, 2019
 
Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking choreopoem, directed by Leah C. Gardiner and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, continues at The Public.

The Public Theater's revival of Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking choreopoem for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown, has extended for a fourth and final time. Originally scheduled through November 17, the Off-Broadway revival will now play through December 15.

For colored girls, which officially opened to critical acclaim October 22, features an ensemble made up of Sasha Allen as Lady in Blue, Celia Chevalier as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza as Lady in Orange, Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore as Lady in Yellow, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple. D. Woods is the understudy.

For_Colored_Girls_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Oskar Eustis, Leah C. Gardiner, and Camille A. Brown Marc J. Franklin

READ: What It Takes to Revive Ntozake Shange’s Epic Choreopoem For Colored Girls...

For colored girls returns to the Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976 (before transferring to Broadway). The choreopoem weaves poetry, song, and movement to tell the story of seven women of color, each identified solely by a color. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

The Public revival features an all-women of color creative team, with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.

Production Photos: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf at the Public Theater

Production Photos: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf at the Public Theater

9 PHOTOS
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
Sasha Allen and cast of <i>for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf</i>
Sasha Allen and cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Okwui Okpokwasili in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Alexandria Wailes and cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
Celia Chevalier in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Celia Chevalier in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Jayme Lawson and Adrienne C. Moore in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!