Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Opens Off-Broadway

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 16, 2019
 
The new production opens at The Triad October 16.
Jenny Lee Stern, Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Fred Barton, Joshua Turchin, and Aline Mayagoitia
Jenny Lee Stern, Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Fred Barton, Joshua Turchin, and Aline Mayagoitia

The Off-Broadway return of Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway—a musical show lampooning Broadway's biggest shows and personalities—officially opens October 16 at The Triad. The show, titled Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation began performances September 10, and is scheduled through November 30.

Forbidden Broadway features a cast made up of Immanuel Houston (debut), Aline Mayagoitia (Evita, Kinky Boots), Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf, Friends: The Musical), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story, The Pill), with Fred Barton on piano.

The run is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.

