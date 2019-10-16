Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Opens Off-Broadway

The new production opens at The Triad October 16.

The Off-Broadway return of Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway—a musical show lampooning Broadway's biggest shows and personalities—officially opens October 16 at The Triad. The show, titled Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation began performances September 10, and is scheduled through November 30.

Forbidden Broadway features a cast made up of Immanuel Houston (debut), Aline Mayagoitia (Evita, Kinky Boots), Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf, Friends: The Musical), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story, The Pill), with Fred Barton on piano.

The run is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.

