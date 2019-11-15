Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Sets Closing Date Off-Broadway

The musical theatre spoof from Gerard Alessandrini is currently running at The Triad.

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation will take its final bow December 1. The musical theatre spoof began previews September 18 and opened October 16 for a limited run at The Triad.

The latest edition winks at shows like Moulin Rouge!, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Frozen, as well as such Tony-winning stage favorites as Satino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Bette Midler, and André De Shields. The show also tackles showbiz seen on screen with nods to Judy and Fosse/Verdon.

Alessandrini directs the production starring Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

The creative team includes set designer Glenn Bassett, costume designer Dustin Cross, wig designer Conor Donnelly, and sound designer Sound Associates. The show is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.

Forbidden Broadway debuted in 1982. There have been over 25 editions internationally, with Alessandrini receiving an Honorary Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre in 2006.

