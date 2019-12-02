Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Will Reopen at Off-Broadway's York Theatre

The musical theatre spoof from Gerard Alessandrini played its final performance at The Triad December 1.

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, which took its final bow December 1 at The Triad, will resume performances January 15, 2020, at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter’s.

The musical theatre spoof, which began previews September 18 at The Triad prior to an official opening October 16, will play a new limited Off-Broadway engagement through February 9, 2020, at The York.

The current cast includes Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

Alessandrini also directed the latest edition of Forbidden Broadway, which features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) choreographs.

“I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to move our brand-new Forbidden Broadway to The York Theatre, and honored to be part of their 50th anniversary season,” stated Alessandrini. “Transferring the show from a tiny cabaret space to a legitimate theatre gives us much-needed breathing room, as well as a chance to expand the choreography and add some sparkling lighting. Also, in the classic tradition of Forbidden Broadway, I’ll have the chance to add some new spoofs on the current theatre season. I’m excited to bring the laughter to the York stage!”

The creative team at The Triad included set designer Glenn Bassett, costume designer Dustin Cross, wig designer Conor Donnelly, and sound designer Sound Associates.

The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

Forbidden Broadway debuted in 1982. There have been over 25 editions internationally, with Alessandrini receiving an Honorary Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre in 2006.

