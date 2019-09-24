Fosse/Verdon, Pose, Hadestown, and Oklahoma! Nominated for Casting Society’s Artios Awards

The 35th annual awards, which recognize the work of casting directors in film, television and theatre, will be presented in ceremonies in London, New York, and Los Angeles this January.

The Casting Society of America has announced nominations for the 35th annual Artios Awards, which shines a light on the artistic contributions of casting directors working in film, television, and theatre. Winners will be announced January 30, 2020, in ceremonies in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Notable inclusions among this year’s film and television nominees are FX’s acclaimed Fosse/Verdon and Pose, as well as Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Rent Live from Fox. Theatrical nominees include the Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown, and the Broadway return of Oklahoma!, which won the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

The 2020 Artios Award nominations follow:

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

Dead To Me – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott,

Pen15 – Melissa Delizia

The Kominsky Method– Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

Russian Doll – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

Shrill – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Narcos Mexico – Carla Hool

Pose – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

Succession– Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein

The Umbrella Academy – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

You - David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

Barry – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

Better Things – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)

Glow – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)

Veep – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

The Deuce – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

Game Of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

The Handmaid’s Tale – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

This Is Us – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn , Bernie Telsey

LIMITED SERIES

The Act – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

Chernobyl – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

Escape At Dannemora – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)

Fosse/Verdon – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche Mccarthy (Associate)

Sharp Objects – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

When They See Us – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE

Bird Box – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – Jina Jay

Deadwood – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

King Lear – Nina Gold

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

After After Party – Jessica Daniels

Drunk History – Melissa Delizia

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And The Jeffersons – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

Random Acts Of Flyness – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)

Rent Live – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

Alexa & Katie – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’connor (Associate)

Bunk’d – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)

Fuller House – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)

Henry Danger – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow

Raven’s Home - Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

TELEVISION ANIMATION

Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson

Bob’s Burgers – Julie Ashton-Barson

Bojack Horseman – Linda Lamontagne

She-Ra And The Princess Of Power – Ania O’hare

Spongebob Squarepants – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin

REALITY SERIES

Born This Way – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper

Intervention – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)

Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan

Rupaul’s Drag Race – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte

The Voice – Michelle McNulty

SHORT FILM

Evelyn X Evelyn – Sara Isaacson

Miller & Son – Russell Boast

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Tamara-Lee Notcutt

Skin – Jessica Sherman

The Neighbor’s Window - Henry Russell Bergstein

SHORT FORM SERIES

It’s Bruno! – Bess Fifer

The Dead Girl’s Detective Agency – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman

The Donors – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

Love, Death & Robots – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)

Mr. Student Body President – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman

The Real Bros Of Simi Valley – Gianna Butler

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Choir Boy – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie

The Ferryman – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini

Hillary And Clinton – David Caparelliotis

Network – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl

To Kill A Mockingbird – Daniel Swee

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

The Cher Show – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

Hadestown – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

The Prom – Bethany Knox

Tootsie – Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

All My Sons – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

Burn This – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen

King Lear – David Caparelliotis

Torch Song – Adam Caldwell

The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Kiss Me Kate – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

Oklahoma – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alice By Heart – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

Blks– Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

Carmen Jones – Rebecca Scholl

Clueless, The Musical – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) – Jamibeth Margolis

Usual Girls – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

Blue Ridge – Karyn Casl

Daddy – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

Days Of Rage– Adam Caldwell

Good Grief – Henry Russell Bergstein

Mary Page Marlowe– Karyn Casl

The True – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

REGIONAL THEATRE

A Doll’s House Part 2 – Paul Davis

Barefoot In The Park – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

Clybourne Park – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Dangerous House – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

Fun Home – Chad Eric Murnane

In The Heights – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Love, Actually Live – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

Ragtime – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Sweat – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (Ny Casting), Ashley Ingram (Ny Casting)

Sweet Charity - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Tiny Beautiful Things – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

The 26th Annual Young Playwright’s Festival – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

A Chorus Line– Jay Binder, Justin Bohon

Annie– Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Antigone In Ferguson At Harlem Stage – Eyde Belasco

Pride Plays – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

Songs For A New World – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

The Wiz – Megan Larche Dominick