Fosse/Verdon's Alex Lacamoire, Fox's Rent, Rachel Bloom Among 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Winners

Awards   Fosse/Verdon's Alex Lacamoire, Fox's Rent, Rachel Bloom Among 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Winners
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 16, 2019
 
The first batch of victors were revealed ahead of the primetime ceremony September 22.
Alex Lacamoire and Jason Sherwood
A handful of stage veterans took home trophies September 14 and 15 as the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Among the winners: Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Alex Lacamoire.

The Broadway mainstay earned his first win for his work as music director on the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, on which he reunited with Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Andy Blankenbuehler. The show also won for Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series of Movie.

OBIE Awards_2019_Rachel Bloom_HR.jpg
Rachel Bloom Joseph Marzullo/WENN

READ: 2019 Emmy Awards Celebrate Broadway With Nominations for Fosse/Verdon, Billy Porter, and More

Live musical broadcasts got some recognition as well, with Fox’s January presentation of Rent winning Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special for Jason Sherwood, Adam Rowe, and John Sparano as well as Outstanding Lighting Design.

Rachel Bloom, who recently announced she is expecting a child, received her first Emmy Award for the final season of her musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, winning for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal.” The show also landed Kathryn Burns a win for Outstanding Choreography.

Additional winners included recent Off-Broadway star Hannah Gadsby (Douglas) in Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Nanette, Tony winner Cherry Jones for her guest arc on The Handmaid’s Tale, and director Thom Zimny for the Netflix filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on Fox, will be held September 22.

