Fra Fee to Join National Theatre Remounting of Translations

Fra Fee to Join National Theatre Remounting of Translations
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 03, 2019
Complete casting has been announced for the Ian Rickson–helmed production that returns October 15.
The National Theatre has announced complete casting for the fall remounting of Briel Friel’s Translations, which begins previews October 15 for a run through December 18. A sold-out hit at the National in 2018, the Ian Rickson–directed production will feature original cast members Dermot Crowley, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O’Hara, Judith Roddy, and Rufus Wright.

Joining the cast are The Ferryman and Les Misérables star Fra Fee, as well as Jack Bardoe, Liádan Dunlea, Amy Molloy, and Julian Moore-Cook.

READ: National Theatre’s 2019–2020 Season to Include Premieres by Lucy Kirkwood and New Tony Kushner Adaptation of The Visit

Set in Donegal, Ireland, in 1833, Translations examines the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland as cultural imperialism threatens to erase the Gaelic language.

Translations has set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin, and music by Stephen Warbeck sound design by Ian Dickinson. Anna Morrissey is movement director.

