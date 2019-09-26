Frances Fisher to Star in West Coast The Lion in the Winter

The Laguna Playhouse production will run this fall, co-starring Gregory Harrison as King Henry II.

Screen star Frances Fisher (Titanic, Masters of Sex) will star in a Laguna Playhouse production of James Goldman's The Lion in the Winter, directed by Sheldon Epps. Fisher will star as Queen Eleanor alongside Gregory Harrison (Chicago, Steel Pier) as King Henry II.

The Orange County production will begin previews November 6 ahead of a November 10 opening, for a limited run through November 24. Further casting will be announced.

Set in 1183, The Lion in the Winter sees King Henry II and his wife, Queen Eleanor, butt heads over which of their sons should be the next king. Henry wants Prince John to take over while Eleanor believes their son Prince Richard should take the throne. As the family and various schemers gather for Christmas, each tries to make the indecisive king choose their option.

Fisher's extensive small screen resume begins with the soap opera The Edge of Night; additional TV credits include Strange Luck, Glory Days, Eureka, Resurrection, and the upcoming Watchmen.

Visit LagunaPlayhouse.com for more information.