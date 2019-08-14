Frankie Alvarez, Ngozi Anyanwu, Sarah Snook, and More Part of Immigrant MixFest at the Atlantic

The festival of free, new play readings kicks off August 14 and continues through August 20 Off-Broadway.

A number of stage and screen actors are part of the lineup for the Immigrant MixFest at Atlantic Theater Company, which launches August 14 and continues through August 20. The cast includes Frankie Alvarez (Looking), actor-playwright Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief), Sean Carvajal (King Lear), Brandon Gill (Too Heavy for Your Pocket), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo), and Sarah Snook (Succession).

The week-long festival of free, new play readings kicks things off at 5 PM with a Meet the Artists Panel, featuring festival producer Saheem Ali, along with Mei Ann Teo and Darko Tresnjak. Festival co-producer Arian Moayed moderates.

Shadi Ghaheri, whose play Tosca Tehran is part of the lineup, is the third festival producer. Admission is free; reservations can be made here.

Check out the lineup, including casting, below.

August 14 at 5 PM: Meet the Artists Panel

Immigrant MixFest will kick off with a group panel moderated by Arian Moayed. Learn more about the writers and directors in the festival, their creative process and what inspires their work.

August 15 at 2 PM: The Copper Children

By Karen Zacarías, directed by Shariffa Ali

Featuring Sean Carvajal, Gisela Chípe, John J. Concado, Vivia Font, Adriana Gaviria, Suzelle Palacios,José Joaquin Perez, Lina Sarrello, Chris Stack, and Monica Steuer.

Based on the history of “orphan trains” that transported immigrant children to homes in the West, this Oregon Shakespeare Festival American Revolutions play explores the events that led to the sensational (and now-forgotten) "Trial of the Century" custody case that stirred the nation into a frenzied debate about children, law, race, class and religion. The Copper Children takes a sharp look at the collision of good intentions and despicable behavior, blending humor, tragedy, joy, and unsentimental social commentary.

August 15 at 7 PM: Tosca Tehran

Written and directed by Shadi Ghaheri

Featuring Keivon Akbari, Bahar Beihaghi, Ali Reza Farahnakian, Andrea Goldman, Sam Khazai, Abraham Makany, Sade Namei, Hassan Nazari-Robati, and Vida Tayebati.

Tosca Tehran is a story of a group of Iranian actors who, with the risk of getting arrested—or worse—have decided to perform the uncensored Tosca in an international festival in Tehran, Iran. A place where religion is weaponized to arrest, execute and destroy people who believe in love, freedom, and justice.

August 16 at 2 PM: Routes

By Rachel De-lahay, directed by Saheem Ali

Featuring Crystal Finn, Brandon Gill, Toney Goins, and Austin Smith.

Anka got in and is here for good. Olufemi is being coached to break back in. Bashir has been here forever but he’s just been sent into limbo. Lisa wants to send them all home. Welcome to England. A journey into the heart of what it is to be a citizen, and finding a place where you belong. A cutting new play about immigration and exile, and what happens when people fall through the cracks.

August 19 at 2 PM: Cinderellas of America

By Kemiyondo Coutinho, directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh

Featuring Frankie Alvarez, Ngozi Anyanwu, Ezra Barnes, Sahar Bibiyan, Maggie Benedict, Philip Estrera, Lateefah Holder, and Michael McIntire.

When Nomi's happily ever after is threatened by border control, she takes matters into her own hands, only to find that the grass is not always greener on the American side. Cinderellas of America explores the immigrant experience in America today and what the immigrant is willing (and not willing) to do in pursuit of the shiny glass slipper that is inevitably lost.

August 20 at 7 PM: The Seed

By Kate Mulvany, directed by Mei Ann Teo

Featuring Daniel Oreskes, Peter Gerety, and Sarah Snook.

Based on real events, The Seed tells the story of three generations of one family and the impact of war on all their lives. Brian Maloney is an IRA soldier begrudgingly living in Nottingham, England. On his birthday, he is visited by his long-lost son Danny, a “10-pound pom” and Vietnam veteran now living in Australia. Danny is accompanied by his daughter Rose, a writer dealing with the repercussions of her father’s involvement in the war and desperately trying to write his story. As the characters settle in on Guy Fawkes Night for what should be an evening of celebration and healing, the realms of truth and lies, war and peace, and family and foe become blurred, and the three lives begin to entangle and strangle.