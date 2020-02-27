Frantic Assembly’s I Think We Are Alone Finds a Human Connection in London, Opening February 27

The play runs at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Frantic Assembly’s I Think We Are Alone opens February 27 at Theatre Royal Stratford East in London. The play, written by Sally Abbott, explores the desire to connect and the idea of letting go of the extraneous while holding on to what we love the most.

The production stars Chizzy Akudolu, Charlotte Bate, Tarinn Callender, Polly Fram, Caleb Roberts, Simone Saunders, and Andrew Turner. The Kathy Burke and Scott Graham-directed staging is designed by Morgan Large with lighting by Paul Keogan and sound by Ella Wahlström.

The Frantic Assembly and Theatre Royal Plymouth Production, co-produced with Curve, will continue to tour the production around the U.K. after its run at Theatre Royal Stratford East concludes March 21.