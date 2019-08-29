Sheet Music Now Available for Documentary Now!'s Company Parody, 'Original Cast Album: Co-Op'

The episode sends up D.A. Pennebaker's Original Cast Album: Company, which portrayed the infamous recording session for the Sondheim musical.

Going up? This year's holiday party just got a little more festive (and frantic) thanks to sheet music for six songs from the Emmy-nominated “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” currently available for free download by clicking here. Titles include “Co-Op Opening,” “Christmas Tips,” “Holiday Party,” “My Home Court,” “I Gotta Go,” and “Going Up.”

Part of the Documentary Now! series, the episode parodies the 1970 D.A. Pennebaker documentary Original Cast Album: Company, a portrayal of the arduous recording session for the original cast album of Stephen Sondheim's Company.

Written by Seth Meyers and John Mulaney (with music composed by Eli Bolin), the episode stars Mulaney as Simon Sawyer, the stand-in for the actual alliterative composer, with Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live, Hamilton), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock, Beetlejuice), Tony nominee Richard Kind, James Urbaniak (Difficult People), and Paula Pell (Wine Country).

“Original Cast Album: Co-op” is nominated for two Emmy Awards: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.



