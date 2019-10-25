Free Reading Set for Florencia Iriondo’s Back Home

The South American folk-pop musical looks at the idea of home through the eyes of three women.

A reading of Florencia Iriondo’s musical Back Home will be presented by The Players November 13 in New York City. Theatre-goers do not need to be a member of the club to attend, but an RSVP is required.

Back Home has a South American folk-pop score and explores themes of identity and finding a sense of belonging. The book, lyrics, and music are by Florencia Iriondo with music and arrangements by Luis D’Elias.

“I wanted to explore these themes through the lens of three different women,” says Iriondo. “But this is not just for women or just for immigrants. Back Home is for anyone who misses the life they once had, a life in a different town, a different country, or even just a specific moment in time.”

Joining Iriondo on stage at The Players will be Andrea Fleming and Sol Liebeskind. The band includes Luis D’Elias on guitar, Agustin Uriburu on cello, and Lautaro Burgos on percussion.

Previously, Back Home was presented in a sold-out concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below.