Freestyle Love Supreme Academy to Return in October

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy to Return in October
By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 23, 2019
Find out how you can learn from Broadway hip-hop improv experts like Chris Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart.
Chris Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart.jpg
Chris Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, a freestyle school established and run by the members of Freestyle Love Supreme, will expand its programming beginning in October.

The hip-hop improv group was founded by Hamilton Tony winners Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda along with Anthony Veneziale. Now in a Broadway run at the Booth Theatre officially opening October 2, FLS continues the legacy of their improv with “Foundations of Freestyle” classes. The introductory course includes seven three-hour classes and concludes in a live performance in the eighth week.

Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, and Arthur Lewis in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>.
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, and Arthur Lewis in Freestyle Love Supreme. Matthew Murphy

Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan, Andrew “Jelly Donut” Bancroft, and FLSA alumni. Guest teachers and future workshops may include Veneziale, Arthur “The Geniuses” Lewis, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

READ: Who's Performing in Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme?

Students will learn beatboxing, basic improv skills, word flow, and musicality. To enroll, you must be 18 or older.

Graduates of the academy are then invited to participate in monthly Rap Recess sessions and are able to audition for additional courses offered by the Academy. Current Broadway cast member Aneesa Folds, for instance, was discovered through the FLS Academy.

For more information, visit FreestyleLoveSupreme.com.

