Freestyle Love Supreme Begins on Broadway September 13

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale moves into The Booth.

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme kicks off its limited run in Broadway's Booth Theatre September 13, where it will continue through January 5, 2020.

The improvised hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will officially open on Broadway October 2.

The core cast is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

The show is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman.

